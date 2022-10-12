China reports fewer Covid-19 cases overall but Shanghai numbers rise

Updated
Published
5 min ago

SHANGHAI China reported 1,890 new Covid-19 infections on Oct 11, of which 417 were symptomatic and 1,473 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That is compared with 2,249 new cases a day earlier - 491 symptomatic and 1,758 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Oct 11, mainland China had confirmed 254,483 cases with symptoms.

The capital Beijing reported 10 local symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case, compared with 13 local symptomatic and one asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 34 local asymptomatic cases and four symptomatic cases, compared with 24 asymptomatic cases and four symptomatic cases a day before, according to local government data.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 29 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections, compared with 33 a day before, the Guangdong health authority said. REUTERS

