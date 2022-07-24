China reports 982 new Covid-19 cases for July 23, rise on 817 a day earlier

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported 982 new coronavirus cases for July 23, of which 129 were symptomatic and 853 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday (July 24).

That compares with 817 new cases a day earlier - 164 symptomatic and 653 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

The bulk of the cases were in the northwestern province of Gansu and the southern region of Guangxi.

In Guangxi for example, which is battling an outbreak in the coastal resort of Beihai, there were 23 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 35 the previous day and 325 new local asymptomatic cases versus 174 the previous day, government data showed.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, and 21 new local asymptomatic cases versus 16 the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

China's capital, Beijing, recorded no new local infections, government data showed.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 228,648 cases with symptoms.