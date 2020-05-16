China reports 8 new coronavirus cases, up from 4 a day earlier

People ride in a street during rush hour in Beijing on May 15, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported eight new confirmed Covid-19 cases for May 15, up from four the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday (May 16).

Six of the eight confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while two are locally transmitted in north-eastern Jilin province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus rose to 13 from 11, the NHC said.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,941 and the death toll at 4,633.

 

