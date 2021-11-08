China reports 74 new cases as local outbreak continues to grow

BEIJING • China saw 74 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up from 55 a day earlier, the country's health authority said yesterday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 50 of the new cases were locally transmitted, up from 40 the previous day. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 35, up from 27 a day earlier.

China has so far reported 97,734 coronavirus cases, with 4,636 deaths.

Hebei province, which is close to the capital Beijing, reported 21 new cases, said the National Health Commission on its website.

The Chinese authorities are ring-fencing the capital city against the escalating pandemic outbreak ahead of the Winter Olympics next February.

The outbreak, fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant, has reached 20 out of 31 mainland provinces, the broadest spread in China since the virus emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.

On Saturday, health officials warned of a "complicated" and "severe" situation as winter sets in and the outbreak continues to grow.

China is the only country still tethered to the so-called Covid-zero strategy, as other nations - from Australia to Singapore - pivot from trying to eliminate the virus to learning to treat it as endemic.

China administered about 10.48 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, taking the total number administered to 2.322 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed yesterday.

The country's vaccination drive is aimed at achieving herd immunity and inoculation for children is part of that strategy.

Cities such as Beijing, Guangzhou and Xi'an have also started providing booster shots to minimise the risk of more serious illnesses and outbreaks.

