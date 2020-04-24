China reports 6 new coronavirus cases in mainland versus 10 a day earlier

People wear face masks as they walk to a subway station in Beijing on April 23, 2020.
People wear face masks as they walk to a subway station in Beijing on April 23, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
44 min ago

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Mainland China saw six new coronavirus cases as of end-April 23, down from 10 reported a day earlier, taking the total number of Covid-19 infections to 82,804.

China's National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday (April 24) that two of the new cases were so-called imported ones involving travellers from overseas.

There were six such imported cases reported a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic patients, those infected with the virus but not exhibiting symptoms, rose to 34 from 27 reported a day earlier.

The Covid-19 death toll for mainland China remained unchanged at 4,632.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content