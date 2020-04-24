China reports 6 new coronavirus cases in mainland versus 10 a day earlier

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Mainland China saw six new coronavirus cases as of end-April 23, down from 10 reported a day earlier, taking the total number of Covid-19 infections to 82,804.

China's National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday (April 24) that two of the new cases were so-called imported ones involving travellers from overseas.

There were six such imported cases reported a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic patients, those infected with the virus but not exhibiting symptoms, rose to 34 from 27 reported a day earlier.

The Covid-19 death toll for mainland China remained unchanged at 4,632.