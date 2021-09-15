China reports 50 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, all in Fujian

BEIJING (REUTERS, XINHUA) - China reported on Wednesday (Sept 15) 73 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept 14, compared with 92 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 50 were locally transmitted, all of which were in Fujian, the health authority said. That compares with 59 local cases a day earlier, also in the south-eastern province.

There were 23 new imported cases, including 13 in Yunnan, four in Guangdong, two in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Zhejiang, Fujian and Henan.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported on Tuesday in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported.

As of Sept 14, mainland China had recorded 95,413 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.