China reports 5 new coronavirus cases for May 19 versus 6 day earlier

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China recorded five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (May 19), down from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported on Wednesday.

Four of the new cases were local transmissions and one was an imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement, compared with three imported cases reported the previous day.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,965, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.