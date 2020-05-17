China reports 5 new coronavirus cases, down from 8 a day earlier

Wuhan residents on the banks of the Yangtze River, on May 16, 2020.
Wuhan residents on the banks of the Yangtze River, on May 16, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported five new confirmed Covid-19 cases for May 16, down from eight the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Sunday (May 17).

Two of the five confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while three are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus fell to 12 from 13, the NHC said.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,947 and the death toll at 4,634.

 

