China reports 49 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Aug 9

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported on Monday 49 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 9, compared with 23 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 35 of the new infections were imported cases.

There were no new deaths.

China also reported 31 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 11 a day earlier.

As of August 9, mainland China had a total of 84,668 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

 
 

