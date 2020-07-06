China reports 4 new coronavirus cases, including 1 in Beijing

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China on Monday (July 6) reported four new coronavirus cases for Sunday, down from eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Three of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers entering China from abroad, while Beijing reported one new case, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 11 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from seven a day earlier.

As of Sunday, China had a total of 83,557 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll remained at 4,634.

