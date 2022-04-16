China reports 24,791 new Covid-19 cases on April 15 vs 24,268 day earlier

Most cases were concentrated in the financial centre of Shanghai, at the centre of China's current outbreak. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 24,791 new coronavirus cases on April 15, of which 3,896 were symptomatic and 20,895 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday (April 16).

That compares with 24,268 new cases a day earlier - 3,486 symptomatic and 20,782 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Most cases were concentrated in the financial centre of Shanghai, at the centre of China's current outbreak.

The locked-down city of 25 million reported 19,923 asymptomatic cases on Friday, up slightly from 19,872 cases a day earlier, and a record 3,590 symptomatic cases.

