China reports 22 new coronavirus infections, no new Xinjiang cases

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported no new local coronavirus cases in the western region of Xinjiang on Sunday (Aug 16), according to national data, marking the first time the area's case count was zero since mid-July.

Xinjiang had been a hotbed for the virus since the most recent outbreak emerged in the city on July 16.

China reported on Monday 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sunday, compared with 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

There were no new deaths.

China also reported 37 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 16 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, mainland China had a total of 84,849 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.