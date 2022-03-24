China reports 2,054 new Covid-19 cases, down from 2,667 a day earlier

China reported 2,010 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
22 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 2,054 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 23, the country's national health authority said on Thursday (March 24), down from 2,667 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 2,010 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, down from 2,591 a day earlier.

The majority of the new local confirmed cases were found in the northeastern province of Jilin.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 2,829, up from 2,469 a day earlier.

Shanghai accounted for 979 of the new asymptomatic cases.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged from a day earlier at 4,638.

As of March 23, mainland China had confirmed 139,285 cases.

