China reports 2 new Covid-19 deaths, 31,824 cases for Dec 3

BEIJING - China reported 31,824 new Covid-19 infections for Dec 3, of which 4,213 were symptomatic and 27,611 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That was down from 33,073 new cases a day earlier – 3,988 symptomatic and 29,085 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 31,601 new local cases, of which 4,168 were symptomatic and 27,433 were asymptomatic, down from 32,827 a day earlier.

There were two deaths, up from zero the previous day, pushing fatalities to 5,235.

As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 336,165 cases with symptoms.

Case numbers are slipping in part because fewer people are getting tested due to loosening curbs, less mass testing and less strict testing requirements.

China’s capital Beijing reported 708 symptomatic and 2,486 asymptomatic cases, compared with 708 symptomatic and 2,610 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 36 symptomatic cases and 450 asymptomatic cases, compared with 27 symptomatic cases and 264 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 810 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 3771 asymptomatic cases, compared with 826 symptomatic and 4,096 asymptomatic cases the day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 260 new symptomatic locally transmitted Covid-19 infections and 5,112 asymptomatic cases, compared with 205 symptomatic and 5,640 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said. REUTERS