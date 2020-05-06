China reports 2 new coronavirus cases, 20 new asymptomatic cases

People wearing face masks cross a street in Beijing, on May 5, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
38 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported two new coronavirus cases for May 5 and 20 new asymptomatic cases, data from the national health authority showed on Wednesday (May 6).

This compared with one new coronavirus case and 15 new asymptomatic cases reported a day earlier.

The two new cases were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, compared with one such case a day earlier.

China's total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,883, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

 

