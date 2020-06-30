China reports 19 new coronavirus cases, including 7 in Beijing

As of June 29, mainland China confirmed a total of 83,531 coronavirus cases.
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China on Tuesday (June 30) reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 29, up from 12 a day earlier, the health authority said.

Of the new infections, seven were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The capital city had also reported seven new infections for June 28.

Mainland China reported four new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for Covid-19 but showed no clinical symptoms such as a fever, down from six a day earlier.

As of June 29, mainland China had a total of 83,531 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

 
 

