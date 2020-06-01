China reports 16 new coronavirus cases, all imported

People are seen in a shopping mall in Beijing on May 31, 2020.
People are seen in a shopping mall in Beijing on May 31, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
5 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 16 new coronavirus cases for May 31, the highest since May 11 and up from two cases reported a day earlier, the country's health commission reported.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were so-called imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

The mainland also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases - those who are infected but do not show symptoms - compared with three a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 83,017, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content