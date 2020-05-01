China reports 12 new coronavirus cases up from 4 a day earlier

Travellers wear face masks as they arrive at Beijing Daxing Airport on April 30, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 12 new coronavirus cases for Thursday (April 30), up from four a day earlier, data from the country's health authority showed on Friday.

Six of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, up from four a day earlier. Of the domestic transmission cases, five were in the north-eastern province of Heilongjiang and one in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.

China reported no domestic transmission cases a day earlier.

The NHC also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases for April 30, down from 33 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 82,874. With no new deaths on Thursday, the toll remained at 4,633.

 

