China reports 12 new cases, 7 in Beijing

Published
35 min ago

SHANGHAI • China had 12 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down from 22 a day earlier, the country's health authority said yesterday.

Seven of the total were located in Beijing, down from nine the previous day. The capital has seen a new outbreak linked to a wholesale food market, with more than 250 people infected since June 11.

The country's appetite for salmon and other seafood crashed this month, after Beijing's market outbreak was traced to chopping boards for imported salmon.

Exporters all the way to Europe felt the pinch as the virus scare prompted supermarkets and e-commerce players such as Taobao, JD.com and Meituan in China, the world's top consumer of frozen and fresh seafood, to slash salmon sales.

Panic about the virus has also extended to other farm products like beef and mutton, forcing some grocers to pull them from shelves as well.

China also reported three new imported cases, down from nine a day earlier, and three new asymptomatic cases, down from seven.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

