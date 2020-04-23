China reports 10 new coronavirus cases in mainland versus 30 a day earlier

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China saw 10 new coronavirus cases as of the end of April 22, down from 30 a day earlier, as the number of so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas declined, the National Health Commission said on Thursday (April 23).

The commission said six of the new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday were imported, down from 23 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected but do not show symptoms, also declined to 27 from 42 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases for mainland China now stands at 82,798.

No new Covid-19 deaths were reported, leaving the toll unchanged at 4,632.