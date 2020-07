SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 10 new confirmed Covid-19 cases for the mainland as of the end of July 16, up from one a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday (July 17).

Nine of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers from overseas.

Beijing reported no new cases for an 11th consecutive day.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in mainland China to date is 83,622. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.