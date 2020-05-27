China reports 1 new mainland Covid-19 cases versus 7 a day earlier

The total number of cases to date in China stands at 82,993. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported one new confirmed coronavirus case in the mainland as of Tuesday (May 26), up from seven a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

It also reported 28 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 29 a day earlier.

The new confirmed case was an imported one. The 7 reported a day earlier were also all imported.

The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,993. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

 

