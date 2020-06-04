China reports 1 new Covid-19 case, 4 asymptomatic ones for June 3

People wear protective face masks on a street amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Beijing on June 2, 2020.
People wear protective face masks on a street amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Beijing on June 2, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
28 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported one new coronavirus case and four new asymptomatic Covid-19 cases for June 3, the health commission said on Thursday (June 4).

The National Health Commission said all five of the cases were imported, involving travellers from overseas.

For June 2, China reported one confirmed case and 4 asymptomatic cases.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but do not exhibit symptoms, as confirmed cases.

The total number of infections in China stands at 83,022.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content