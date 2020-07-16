China reports 1 new coronavirus case, none in Beijing

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported one new confirmed Covid-19 case for the mainland as of the end of July 15, down from six a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday (July 16).

The new case was an imported infection involving a traveller from overseas. All six cases reported a day earlier were also imported infections.

Beijing reported no new cases for the tenth consecutive day.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in mainland China to date is 83,612. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

 
 
 

