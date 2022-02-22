China renews yellow alert for blizzard

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday (Feb 22) continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with up to 25mm of snowfall expected, the National Meteorological Centre said.

These regions will see 3cm to 10cm of snow accumulation, and snow depth in certain parts might reach 15cm, the meteorological centre warned.

It advised residents to stay indoors and urged the local authorities to take precautions involving roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.