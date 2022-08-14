China removes 3 Tibet health officials from posts over Covid-19

The dismissals were the result of the officials "failing to implement Covid prevention and control work well". PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
11 min ago

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China removed three health officials in Tibet from their posts for failing to prevent the spread of the recent Covid-19 outbreak.

The sacked officials include the party secretary and director of the municipal health commission of Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, as well as the party secretary of the city's centre for disease control and prevention, according to a statement published by the local government on Sunday (Aug 14).

The dismissals were the result of the officials "failing to implement Covid prevention and control work well", according to the statement.

Tibet last Monday reported four Covid-19 infections.

It was the first sign of the virus in the isolated region since a single case was found at the start of the pandemic in January 2020.

On Friday, Lhasa - currently under partial lockdown - logged 81 local cases.

The mountainous region is building new facilities that will provide 2,000 beds in Lhasa and 1,000 in the city of Shigatse.

A team of health experts from Beijing has arrived to support containment measures.

Covid-19 cases have also started rebounding in other parts of China in recent days.

Shanghai reported five local infections for Saturday, inching up from four a day earlier.

Sanya, a popular tourist destination in the southern Hainan island, recorded 1,088 cases, down from 1,232 on Friday.

Haikou, the capital of Hainan, extended a lockdown from 7am till 8pm local time on Sunday to conduct its seventh city-wide Covid-19 test.

The western region of Xinjiang reported 398 local infections for Saturday, an increase from 336 a day earlier.

More On This Topic
China orders up 3,000 hospital beds to contain Covid-19 outbreak in Tibet
Parts of China’s Hainan extend Covid-19 lockdown, Lhasa in Tibet tightens curbs
Related Stories
'I caught Covid-19 three times': S'poreans reinfected with virus see milder symptoms
Animal market in Wuhan was epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic, say two new studies
Do the new Omicron sub-variants lead to more severe infections?
Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery
Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe
As Omicron subvariants power a Covid-19 infection surge, world govts keep calm and carry on
askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?
You can get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, say health experts
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?
I proposed to my husband, married in Canada and caught Covid-19 on my honeymoon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top