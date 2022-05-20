China relaxes testing rules for travellers from some countries

BEIJING • China has removed some Covid-19 test requirements for people flying in from countries such as the United States and shortened the pre-departure quarantine for some inbound travellers, as it fine-tunes measures to cope with the Omicron variant.

From today, travellers from the US and Britain will no longer need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test seven days before flying, according to notices from the Chinese embassies and consulates in the United States and Britain. Requirements for antibody tests have also been scrapped.

Those travellers will still need to do two PCR tests within 48 or 24 hours of their flights - depending on which airport they are flying out of - plus another pre-flight antigen test in some cases, the notices said.

Travellers who have recovered from a previous infection will still need to go through six weeks of isolation before embarking on further procedures, the notices said.

Travel in and out of China has plunged as the country pursues "dynamic zero-Covid-19" policies that include restrictions on issuing and renewing passports, mandatory quarantine for most travellers upon arrival and flight cancellations.

But Omicron's shorter incubation period has allowed for a slight easing of curbs on international travellers. The city of Beijing has reduced the quarantine period at centralised facilities upon arrival for travellers from 14 days to 10 days.

The removal of the PCR test requirement seven days before flights and the elimination of antibody tests will apply to travellers to China from Canada starting on Sunday, the Chinese embassy in Canada said yesterday.

"Though a step in the right direction, we hope to see further relaxation in particular to reduce the length of quarantine requirements and also the resumption of direct flights between the UK and China which have been suspended since December 2020," said Mr Tom Simpson, managing director in China at the China-Britain Business Council.

Many embassies still have various additional requirements for people going to China who have recovered from Covid-19 or who came into close contact with an infected person, including weeks of pre-departure isolation.

Meanwhile in Shanghai, more residents were given the freedom to go out to shop for groceries for the first time in nearly two months yesterday as the authorities set out more plans for exiting the Covid-19 lockdown more fully. The commercial hub of 25 million recorded no new infections outside quarantined areas for a fifth day in a row, further cementing its "zero Covid-19" status with each day.

"I feel very happy, the lifting of the lockdown is starting," shopper Zhong Renqiu said at a Carrefour supermarket in the central Chang-ning district that had just reopened. "We've mainly relied on government provisions and group-buys," said Mr Zhong, who was stocking up on eggs, goji berries, black sesame and oats.

But officials are wary of the danger of new flare-ups of infection in their high-stakes effort to gradually reopen and are planning to keep most residents largely indoors this month, and prioritising work and production over other activities.

Deputy Mayor Zhang Wei said economic activity had been recovering, with businesses able to operate with workers living on site. The authorities will also allow more businesses to resume normal operations from the beginning of next month.

In another positive sign, four of the city's 18 metro lines will resume operations from Sunday.

The capital Beijing has not imposed a city-wide shutdown but has gradually tightened restrictions over the past month to contain a small but persistent outbreak of a few dozen new infections a day. It reported 55 new cases for Wednesday, down from 69 the day before.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday authorised the use of Chinese manufacturer CanSinoBIO's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine - the ninth jab to get the WHO green light. It is the third Chinese-made vaccine to be approved by the WHO, after Sinovac and Sinopharm.

REUTERS