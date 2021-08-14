China rejects WHO's call for renewed virus origins probe

BEIJING • China yesterday rejected the calls by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for a renewed probe into the origins of Covid-19, saying it supported "scientific" over "political" efforts to find out how the virus started.

Pressure is once more mounting on Beijing to consider a fresh probe into the origins of a pandemic which has killed more than four million people and paralysed economies worldwide since it first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

A delayed and heavily politicised visit by a WHO team of global experts to Wuhan in January led to a first-phase report written in conjunction with their Chinese counterparts. It failed to come to a conclusion on how the virus began.

On Thursday, the WHO urged China to share raw data from the earliest Covid-19 cases to revive its probe into the origins of the disease. China has now hit back, repeating its position that the initial investigation was enough and that calls for further data were motivated by politics instead of scientific inquiry.

Vice-Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said Beijing was opposed to "political tracing", and added: "We support scientific tracing."

He rejected suggestions of new lines of investigation. "The conclusions and recommendations of the WHO and China joint report were recognised by the international community and the scientific community," he said. "Future global traceability work should and can only be further carried out on the basis of this report, rather than starting a new one."

In the face of China's reluctance to admit outside investigators, experts are increasingly open to considering the theory that the virus might have leaked from a lab, once dismissed as a conspiracy propagated by the US far-right.

Even WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the initial probe into Wuhan's virology labs had not gone far enough; President Joe Biden in May ordered a separate investigation into the virus origins from the US intelligence community.

A WHO call last month for the inquiry's second stage to include audits of the Wuhan labs infuriated China, with Vice-Health Minister Zeng Yixin saying the plan showed "disrespect for common sense and arrogance towards science".

Meanwhile, Danish scientist Peter Ben Embarek, who led the international mission to Wuhan, said a lab employee infected while taking samples in the field falls under one of the likely hypotheses as to how the virus passed from bats to humans. He told the Danish public channel TV2 that the suspect bats were not from the Wuhan region and the only people likely to have approached them were workers from the Wuhan labs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE