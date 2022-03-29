China rejects talk that it will try to skirt Russia sanctions

BEIJING • China has rejected speculation that it might try to circumvent sanctions against Russia, while complaining that the measures have damaged normal trade relations with its key diplomatic partner.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks yesterday, in response to a question about a report that Chinese diplomats are seeking details about complying with the international sanctions.

He reiterated that China would take necessary measures to safeguard what it sees as its legitimate rights and interests.

"The current issue is not any country wanting to help Russia circumvent the sanctions, but rather there has been unnecessary damage to the normal trade exchange with Russia, including between China and Russia," Mr Wang told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

"We urge the US to seriously treat China's concerns while handling the Ukraine issue and relations with Russia and refrain from harming China's legitimate rights and interests."

Chinese companies and government officials are rushing to find out how to comply with United States-led sanctions on Russia, easing concerns in the administration of President Joe Biden that Beijing will help Russian President Vladimir Putin evade them.

Requests by Chinese diplomats in Washington for granular details on the sanctions have encouraged US officials, even though they remain wary that China may simply be looking for loopholes to help Russia, according to people familiar with the situation.

Mr Wang sidestepped a question about Mr Biden's remarks in a speech in Warsaw that Mr Putin "cannot remain in power", only reiterating Beijing's call for "all parties" to act responsibly and play a constructive role.

In a related development, Chinese drone-maker DJI has dismissed as "utterly false" accusations that the Russian military is using its drones in Ukraine, after a German retailer cited such information as the reason for taking its products off the shelves.

The rejection followed last Friday's Twitter revelation of the removal by German electronics and home appliances giant MediaMarkt in response to "information from various sources".

