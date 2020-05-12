China refutes 24 'lies' by US politicians over coronavirus

BEIJING • China has issued a lengthy rebuttal of what it said were 24 "preposterous allegations" by some leading United States politicians over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has dedicated most of its briefings over the past week to rejecting accusations by US politicians, especially Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that China had withheld information about the coronavirus and that it had originated in a laboratory in the city of Wuhan.

A 30-page, 11,000-word article posted on the ministry website on Saturday night repeated and expanded on the refutations made during the press briefings, and began by invoking Abraham Lincoln, the 19th-century US president.

"As Lincoln said, you can fool some of the people all the time and fool all the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time," it said in the prologue.

The article also cited media reports that said Americans had been infected with the virus before the first case was confirmed in Wuhan. There is no evidence to suggest that is the case.

Keen to quash US suggestions that the virus was deliberately created or somehow leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the article said that all evidence shows the virus is not man-made and that the institute is not capable of synthesising a new coronavirus.

The article gave a timeline of how China had provided information to the world community in a "timely", "open and transparent" manner to rebuke US suggestions that it had been slow to sound the alarm.

Despite China's repeated assurances, concerns about the timeliness of its information have persisted in some quarters.

A recent report by Der Spiegel magazine cited Germany's BND spy agency as saying that China's initial attempt to hold back information had cost the world four to six weeks that could have been used to fight the virus.

The Chinese article rejected Western criticism of Beijing's handling of the case of Dr Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old doctor who had tried to raise the alarm over the outbreak of the new virus in Wuhan.

His death from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, prompted an outpouring of rage and grief across China.

Keen to quash US suggestions that the virus was deliberately created or somehow leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the article said that all evidence shows the virus is not man-made and that the institute is not capable of synthesising a new coronavirus.

The ministry article said Dr Li was not a "whistle-blower" and he was never arrested, contrary to many Western reports.

The article did mention that Dr Li was reprimanded by the police for "spreading rumours".

Though Dr Li was later named among the "martyrs" mourned by China, an investigation into his case also drew criticism online after it merely suggested the reprimand against him be withdrawn.

Rejecting suggestions by US President Donald Trump and Mr Pompeo that the new disease should be called the "Chinese virus" or "Wuhan virus", the ministry's article cited documents from the World Health Organisation to say the name of a virus should not be country-specific.

Relations between China and the United States have worsened in recent weeks, with the Trump administration ratcheting up accusations against China over the origins of the virus and its handling of the outbreak as America's infections and deaths continue to rise.

REUTERS