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On June 8, the Pentagon added Chinese companies Alibaba, BYD, and Baidu, among others, to a list of firms it said aid the Chinese military.

– China’s Commerce Ministry has said it firmly opposes the US decision to label additional firms as “military companies”, accusing Washington of using national security as a pretext to curb the development of Chinese firms.

The ministry was strongly dissatisfied with the move, which ignores broader China‑US trade ties, undermines the global economic order, threatens supply‑chain stability, while harming the legitimate rights of Chinese enterprises, according to a statement on June 13.

Beijing urged the US to reverse the designations immediately and provide fair, non‑discriminatory treatment to Chinese companies, warning it would take “resolute and forceful” countermeasures if Washington does not change course.

The comments came after the Pentagon this week added some of China’s largest companies, including Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu and BYD, to a roster of firms it says support the People’s Liberation Army. The move revised a version of the list briefly published in February before being withdrawn without explanation. BLOOMBERG