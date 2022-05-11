China rebukes US for changing govt website's wording on Taiwan

BEIJING • China's Foreign Ministry yesterday slammed the United States for changing wording on the State Department website about Taiwan, saying "political manipulation" will not succeed in changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

The State Department, in its website's section on Taiwan, removed wording both on not supporting Taiwan's independence and on acknowledging Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing that there is only one China, Taiwan belongs to China, and that the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole country.

The United States' changing of its fact sheet on Taiwan-US ties is "a petty act of fictionalising and hollowing out the 'one China' principle", he added.

"This kind of political manipulation on the Taiwan question is an attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, and will inevitably stir up a fire that only burns" the United States, Mr Zhao said.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours in Washington.

The wording change appears to have happened on May 5, the date at the top of the fact sheet, but it was widely noticed in Chinese and Taiwanese media only yesterday.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said in response that the government will continue to strengthen its self-defence capabilities, and cooperate with the US and other like-minded countries to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific region.

REUTERS