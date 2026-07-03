China ramps up matcha production, seeks to surpass Japan in global market

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– China is making an all-out push to dominate the production of matcha, the finely ground green tea powder whose global popularity continues to surge.

According to the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, China’s matcha output exceeded 12,000 tonnes in 2025 – roughly 70 per cent of global production – making that country “the world’s largest producer of matcha”.

Framing matcha as a cultural tradition that originated in China, the government and private sector have joined forces in a campaign to “bring matcha back to China” despite the beverage’s widespread international recognition as a hallmark of Japanese culture.

Tongren, in the south-western province of Guizhou, is among China’s leading matcha-producing regions and has branded itself the “Capital of Matcha”. In late May, after the annual tea harvest, protective coverings were removed from expansive tencha plantations, revealing lush green fields stretching across the landscape.

Tencha is the raw material used to make matcha and is produced by shading tea plants with reed screens or similar coverings for two or three weeks before harvest to enhance their umami flavour. The leaves are then steamed and dried without rolling.

Grinding the dried tencha into an ultra-fine powder produces matcha.

At a tea-processing factory near the plantations, a newly installed sign proclaimed that “China is the birthplace of matcha”. This was accompanied by an explanation asserting that “the origins of matcha date back to China’s Wei and Jin dynasties (around the third century)”.

A sign at a tea-processing factory in Tongren, China, promoting the claim that China is the birthplace of matcha. PHOTO: THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

According to Kyoto prefecture’s website, Japan’s tea culture spread after monks and merchants brought tea leaves and powdered tea back from China. Japan later developed its own distinctive cultivation methods – including shading tea fields to concentrate umami – which gave rise to modern matcha.

Now, the “birthplace” of tea is seeking to dominate the global matcha market using cultivation techniques learnt from Japan, along with China’s vast labour force.

Speaking at a conference late in 2025 , an executive of a Chinese tea marketing association expressed hope that “within a few years, Chinese brands will surpass those of Japan”.

Located in China’s mountainous interior, Tongren has rapidly expanded its cultivation of tencha . The city’s matcha production has increased more than sixfold over the past four years as the authorities seek to both raise farmers’ incomes and produce matcha that rivals Japanese quality.

Japan, meanwhile, is moving to protect its tea industry by cracking down on imitation products circulating overseas.

Demand drives expansion

Tongren’s combination of high-altitude terrain – around 1,000m above sea level – and low latitude provides ideal conditions for tea cultivation.

Responding to soaring global demand fuelled by health-conscious consumers and the popularity of matcha lattes, desserts and other speciality products, city officials shifted strategy in the mid-2010s, setting the goal of becoming the “World Capital of Matcha”.

Popular matcha desserts in Tongren, China. PHOTO: THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The city’s largest matcha producer invited Japanese specialists to improve product quality, adopted Japanese cultivation techniques and introduced Japanese tea varieties. The company quickly established a large-scale production system and met pesticide-residue standards required for exports to Europe, the US and Japan, significantly expanding overseas shipments.

“A few years ago, matcha-related work increased dramatically,” said a 30-year-old woman employed by a tea-processing company. “Businesspeople from Europe, the United States and Japan regularly come here for negotiations.”

Anti-poverty strategy

In 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to eliminate rural poverty nationwide by 2020.

Guizhou province is characterised by rugged mountains and rolling hills, and has long been one of China’s poorest regions. With limited options for economic development, the local authorities designated the high-value matcha industry as a pillar of their poverty-alleviation strategy.

According to Tongren officials, the city’s tencha cultivation area expanded from about 11 million sq m in 2021 to about 57 million sq m in 2025. During the same period, annual matcha production rose from 400 tonnes to 2,500 tonnes.

In 2025, matcha produced in Tongren was exported to 54 countries and regions, including Japan. Officials expect production to exceed 5,000 tonnes in 2026, nearly matching Japan’s total domestic production of 5,336 tonnes in 2024.

According to US-based market research firm Grand View Research, the global matcha market reached an estimated value of US$5.07 billion (S$6.54 billion) in 2025 and is projected to grow to US$8.86 billion by 2033.

Riding that wave of demand, Tongren officials say the industry has increased the average annual income of roughly 100,000 residents by about 2,500 yuan (S$475) and is expected to generate further income growth.

Borrowing name of ‘Uji’

An executive of the China tea marketing association acknowledged in a December speech that “Japanese matcha has a rich cultural heritage”.

However, Japan’s matcha industry has struggled to keep pace with surging demand because of labour shortages and an ageing workforce. China is seeking to capitalise on that supply gap with its abundant labour force.

Japanese producers are particularly concerned about marketing practices that may lead consumers to believe Chinese products are made in Japan.

At a trade fair in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, in early May, one Chinese matcha trading company used “Uji” – the famous tea-producing region in Kyoto prefecture – in its business name, evoking Japan’s renowned Uji matcha. According to company representatives, however, all of its products were sourced from China, with no Japanese matcha offered.

The Japan Tea Central Public Interest Incorporated Association and other industry groups have applied to register “Japanese tea” under Japan’s Geographical Indication Protection System, which protects region-specific products.

If approved, the registration would strengthen efforts to combat unauthorised use of the Japanese tea brand overseas.

“It’s extremely important to protect the Japanese tea brand internationally,” said Sadami Suzuki, executive managing director of the association. “We aim to ensure a stable supply of Japanese tea while maintaining both quality and production volume.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK