China rail crash: Train driver killed, several passengers hurt

BEIJING • A high-speed rail driver was killed and several passengers injured after a train derailed in south-west China's Guizhou province yesterday, the state media reported.

The train, which was en route to the southern Guangdong province, derailed after running into debris that had fallen onto the tracks near a tunnel, official broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) said.

Video footage broadcast by multiple Chinese outlets showed severe damage to the driver's car, which was pulverised by the impact, while the rest of the train remained largely intact.

A rail conductor and seven passengers were injured and taken to hospital, CCTV said, adding that "their lives were not in danger".

"The train driver unfortunately died," CCTV said.

The footage in the Chinese media showed confused passengers and children screaming in one of the train cars after the crash, with food and belongings strewn across the floor of the car.

"Oh my gosh, what happened?" a man can be heard saying in English in the footage.

CCTV said all passengers had been evacuated from the train, and that an investigation into the causes of the accident was ongoing.

In recent years, fatal accidents have been rare on China's rail network, which is the world's largest high-speed transport system.

But in 2017, 12 workers died in an explosion while building a high-speed rail tunnel in Guizhou.

And a high-speed crash in the eastern city of Wenzhou near Shanghai killed around 40 people in 2011, sparking accusations that the authorities had compromised safety in their rush to expand the network.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE