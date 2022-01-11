China races to develop homegrown mRNA vaccines

LONDON • China's race to develop its own messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine has gained greater urgency as Beijing struggles to rein in an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant that is threatening its zero-Covid policy.

Beijing's pandemic strategy, which involves strict lockdowns of communities with local cases to quash any outbreak, has, according to China's official statistics, proved effective at preventing the large number of deaths suffered in some Western countries.

But it has left China isolated from the rest of the world and confined millions of its own citizens to their homes.

Progress towards a domestic mRNA vaccine has been slow, as the country's pharmaceutical companies opted initially to use traditional inactivated virus technology in vaccines.

In November, Chinese biotech company Suzhou Abogen Biosciences and its partner Walvax Biotechnology received regulatory approval to test their mRNA vaccine candidate in a booster trial.

Their vaccine deploys the same type of technology used in the Moderna and BioNTech-Pfizer jabs, which provide higher levels of protection against the Omicron variant than existing Chinese-made shots.

Dr Jerome Kim, director-general of the International Vaccine Institute in South Korea, said Chinese pharmaceutical companies had opted for the "old-fashioned vaccine" because the "existing technology was easily available and had been used in vaccines that had inoculated billions of people".

But researchers maintain that this method produces a weaker immune response than mRNA and viral-vector vaccines, which induce a targeted response to the virus' spike protein as it enters human cells, compared with the inactivated vaccine, which attacks many viral proteins.

China has administered 2.8 billion doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac's inactivated virus vaccines to 1.2 billion people. But the lockdown of 13 million residents in Xi'an, where more than 1,758 cases have emerged over the past month in China's worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic in Wuhan, has underscored officials' lack of confidence in domestic jabs.

"The lower efficacy of the Chinese vaccines indicates that most people lack the necessary neutralising antibodies to prevent infection or severe cases," said Dr Jin Dong-yan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong.

Research from the university showed that two jabs and a booster of Sinovac's vaccine provided insufficient protection against the Omicron variant, while another study demonstrated that both Chinese vaccines' efficacy declined quickly.

In November, Chinese academics published a study warning that moving away from Beijing's zero-Covid policy would overwhelm the medical system and spell "disaster" for the country.

Dr Calvin Ho, a bioethicist at the University of Hong Kong, said Beijing had not recognised vaccines developed by foreign pharmaceutical companies because it wanted to support home-grown alternatives.

Investors are hoping the Walvax and Abogen vaccine, which is being developed alongside researchers from a Chinese military medical institute, will not face the same political barriers.

Last year Abogen, which was founded in 2019, raised US$1.1 billion (S$1.49 billion) from backers including Singapore's Temasek Holdings and investment firm Invesco.

FINANCIAL TIMES