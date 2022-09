The death toll from Monday's 6.8-magnitude earthquake in China's south-western Sichuan province has risen to 74, the state media reported on Wednesday, as heavy rain threatened to cause more landslides.

The strongest earthquake to hit the province since 2017 also left at least 259 people injured and 26 missing as at Tuesday night.

China has reopened roads leading to Luding county, the epicentre of the earthquake.