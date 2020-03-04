China pumps in more funds as it fights to keep imported cases in check

China yesterday announced that it has allocated nearly 109 billion yuan (S$21.8 billion) in special funds to combat the coronavirus amid fears that travellers returning from virus-hit areas might import infections home, undoing six weeks of stringent measures.

To support factories returning to work, China has provided enterprises an additional one trillion yuan in social insurance payment relief, said the Finance Ministry's head of social insurance division, Mr Fu Jinling.

The country has been slowly restarting production since most of the economy came to a standstill in late January following the outbreak.

The health authorities yesterday reported 31 new deaths, all from the outbreak epicentre Hubei province, and 125 new infections.

This is the lowest number of new cases reported since the Chinese government started releasing daily figures in January.

While it wants to revive the economy, the government is adamant that control measures stay in place because the virus is spreading quickly around the world, sparking fears of imported infections.

There have been 13 confirmed cases of the virus being imported into the mainland - all Chinese nationals returning from overseas, including eight in eastern Zhejiang province who had worked in the same restaurant in Italy.

There were also four confirmed cases who came back from Iran - two in Beijing and two in the northern Ningxia region - and one case in the southern city of Shenzhen who had travelled from Britain through Hong Kong.

The authorities are now encouraging its nationals overseas to reconsider or minimise travel plans.

But in urging caution over travelling, the government of Qingtian county in Zhejiang province also acknowledged: "We are trying to distance ourselves from the virus, but what cannot be broken are the flesh and blood relationships between overseas Chinese and their families in their home towns."

Beijing and Shanghai also announced quarantine measures for travellers entering from virus-hit areas. All travellers entering Beijing from South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy will have to be quarantined for 14 days, said Beijing municipal government deputy secretary-general Chen Bei.

Shanghai said earlier it would also compel visitors who had recently travelled to countries with "relatively serious virus conditions" to submit to 14 days of isolation, but it did not name the countries.

Other areas with similar measures include export powerhouse Guangdong province, and Dandong city, which borders North Korea.