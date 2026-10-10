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China proposes stricter car design, testing rules, including ban on fully hidden door handles

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From Jan 1, 2027, carmakers seeking approval for new models in China must submit more technical details on innovative designs and testing.

From Jan 1, 2027, carmakers seeking approval for new models in China must submit more technical details on innovative designs and testing.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING – China’s industry ministry on Oct 10 proposed tighter oversight of carmakers’ innovative designs and research and development testing.

It said some manufacturers had rushed out new models without enough validation, which raised safety and environmental risks.

From Jan 1, 2027, carmakers seeking approval for new models must submit more technical details on innovative designs and testing. Models that are poorly tested or backed by false data will be rejected, the draft said.

Models that already have approval must file information on their innovative designs by July 1, 2027. If they do not and have safety hazards, carmakers must halt production and recall them.

The draft bans fully hidden door handles and foldable or flexible displays. It also bars use of “zero-gravity” or swivel seats while driving.

Key functions such as lights and wipers must keep physical controls.

The ministry drafted the rules with three other agencies and is taking public comment until Nov 10. REUTERS

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