China promises greater access to its markets

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang yesterday vowed again to expand access to China's markets and forbid forced technology transfers, key concerns of the United States and the European Union (EU).

He was at the annual China-EU summit, which comes as China faces pressure from the US to change what Washington regards as unfair trade practices.

The EU has called on China, the US and Russia to refrain from damaging trade wars and instead work together to reform the multilateral trading system.

The EU also urged Beijing to level the playing field for European firms operating in China.

