China probes vice-president of China Development Bank for suspected discipline and law violations

Mr He Xingxiang is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection for suspected "severe discipline and law violations". PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    21 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's top graft buster is investigating He Xingxiang, vice-president of China Development Bank (CDB), in the latest of a series of investigations into top officials at state-owned financial institutions.

Mr He, born in 1963, is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) for suspected "severe discipline and law violations", the CCDI said on its website without elaborating further.

Before serving as a member of the Party Committee at CDB, the leading policy bank, Mr He worked at Bank of China and the Agricultural Development Bank of China.

