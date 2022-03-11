China's Premier calls Ukraine situation worrying, urges restraint

BEIJING - The war in Ukraine must not be allowed to escalate and get out of control, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday (March 11).

Calling the situation in Ukraine “worrying”, Mr Li called for restraint to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

“The most pressing task now is to prevent tensions from escalating and even getting out of control,” said Mr Li, who spoke to reporters at a press conference at the end of China’s annual legislative sessions, also known as the lianghui.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is fast becoming a humanitarian crisis, with more than 2 million refugees said to have fled the country, according to the United Nations.

Beijing, which has come under fire for its refusal to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine or characterise it as an invasion, has criticised Western countries for imposing sanctions on Moscow.

On Friday, Mr Li doubled down on his position. He said: “The world economy is already reeling from pandemic-induced shocks, the relevant sanctions will have an impact on the recovery of the world economy and will be detrimental to all parties.”

Analysts see Beijing as trying to juggle conflicting objectives - on the one hand it wants to maintain its “strategic partnership” with Moscow, while not alienating Western countries including the United States.

Asked about Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Mr Li said: “China has always pursued an independent foreign policy of peace, and our development of bilateral relations has never targeted a third party.”

He added that Beijing was willing to make “constructive efforts” to maintain peace and stability.

