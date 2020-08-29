Beijing praises Abe's efforts to promote China-Japan ties, wishes him speedy recovery

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China on Saturday (Aug 29) offered praise for the important efforts made by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to get China-Japan relations back on track and achieve new developments, and wished him a speedy recovery.

In recent years, the relationship between China and Japan has improved and achieved new developments.

The leaders of the two countries have reached an important consensus on promoting the establishment of bilateral relations that meet the requirements of the new era, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

"We have a positive assessment of the important efforts made by Prime Minister Abe to achieve these ends and at the same time wish him a speedy recovery," Mr Zhao added.

"We are willing to work with the Japanese side to stick to the principles and spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, continue to deepen cooperation in the anti-epidemic fight, as well as economic and social development, and promote the continuous improvement and development of bilateral ties," he said.

Mr Abe said at a press conference on Friday that he would step down from his post due to health concerns.