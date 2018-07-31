China politburo signals greater focus on growth amid trade spat

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's Politburo, made up of the country's 25-most senior leaders, signalled after a meeting Tuesday (July 31) that the nation's policy makers are taking a greater focus on supporting growth.

The communique from the meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency, said the nation's campaign to reduce leverage will continue at a measured pace while improving economic policies to make them more forward-looking, flexible and effective in the second half.

The external environment has "significantly changed" and the nation should roll out targeted measures to solve the key problem, according to Xinhua's report of the meeting.

"China's leadership face an increasingly difficult economic landscape in the second half," said Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit in Singapore. "They are walking a policy tightrope between deleveraging to contain escalating debt while also trying to support small and medium-size companies being hit by the impact of the US-China trade war."

With little sign of the conflict with the US abating, policy makers are taking steps to shore up slowing economic growth. Ranging from tax cuts to central-bank liquidity injections, the steps have so far stopped short of broad-based fiscal or monetary stimulus.

Growth in the world's second-largest economy is forecast to slow this year to 6.6 per cent, in line with the official target of 6.5 per cent.

Xinhua's report on the meeting also said that China will allow fiscal policy to play a bigger role in expanding domestic demand and restructuring the economy, while pledging to control the monetary sluice and keep liquidity at a reasonable and sufficient level.