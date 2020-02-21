China police handle 274 cases of price gouging, hoarding during virus outbreak

Market supervision administers looking at foods in a supermarket as they monitor the price of commodities during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Huaibei on Feb 20, 2020.
Market supervision administers looking at foods in a supermarket as they monitor the price of commodities during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Huaibei on Feb 20, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's police authorities have handled 274 cases of illegal commercial practices such as price gouging and hoarding during the coronavirus outbreak, an official with China's public security bureau told a briefing on Friday (Feb 21).

Mr Li Jingsheng, the director of the public security administration at the Ministry of Public Security, also said they have dealt with a total of 1,787 cases of illegal wildlife trafficking during the outbreak.

China has temporarily banned all such wild animal trade, as the coronavirus is believed to have originated in a seafood market in Wuhan.

 

