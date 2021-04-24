China poised to play long game over cross-strait challenge

CCP under no domestic pressure to act on Taiwan and its legitimacy isn't at risk

Chinese President Xi Jinping arriving at the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing last month. China has set no timeline for reunification, but some observers have interpreted Mr Xi's goal of achieving t
Chinese President Xi Jinping arriving at the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing last month. China has set no timeline for reunification, but some observers have interpreted Mr Xi's goal of achieving the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049 as a deadline to take Taiwan back. PHOTO: REUTERS
Tan Dawn Wei‍ China Bureau Chief In Beijing
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

China may have ramped up its military posturing over Taiwan in the wake of recent US engagement with the island, but Beijing is not about to launch a war any time soon, or likely even in the decades to come, to wrest the renegade province back.

While there is talk that any categorical statement by the United States that it would come to Taiwan's defence in the event of a conflict may end up forcing the hand of Chinese President Xi Jinping, there is no indication that he would take such drastic action.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 24, 2021, with the headline 'China poised to play long game over cross-strait challenge'. Subscribe
Topics: 