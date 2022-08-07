China planes, ships conducting simulated attack on island: Taiwan

TAIPEI • Taiwan officials said Chinese aircraft and warships yesterday rehearsed an attack on the island, part of Beijing's retaliation for a visit there by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Her brief visit last week to the self-ruled island that China regards as a renegade province has prompted military drills that are unprecedented in scale around Taiwan and have seen ballistic missiles fired over the capital Taipei.

China also announced on Friday that it was stopping dialogue with the United States in a series of areas including contacts between theatre-level military commanders and on climate change.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said Taiwan scrambled jets to warn away 20 Chinese aircraft, including 14 that crossed the median line - an unofficial buffer separating the two sides - in what it described as a simulated attack on the island. It also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait.

China's Eastern Theatre Command said it had continued to conduct sea and air joint exercises north, south-west and east of Taiwan. It said its focus was on testing its land strike and sea assault systems.

The Chinese exercises - centred on six locations around Taiwan - began on Thursday and are scheduled to last until midday today.

Chinese warships and aircraft continued to "press" into the median line of the Taiwan Strait yesterday afternoon, a person familiar with security planning said.

Off Taiwan's east coast and close to Japanese islands, Chinese warships and drones simulated attacks on US and Japanese warships, the person added.

Taiwan's army broadcast a warning while deploying air reconnaissance patrol forces and ships to monitor events, and put shore-based missiles on standby.

Its Defence Ministry published a photo of a Taiwanese sailor on a frigate looking at a nearby Chinese warship off Taiwan's east coast. The caption said: "Absolutely not photoshopped!"

The ministry also said it fired flares late on Friday to warn away seven drones flying over its Kinmen islands and unidentified aircraft flying over its Matsu islands. Both island groups are close to China's coast.

China's state news agency Xinhua yesterday released a photo taken the previous day showing a soldier monitoring the Taiwan Navy's Lan Yang, a Chi Yang-class frigate.

While the Chinese People's Liberation Army did not specify where the photo was taken, a white structure that appeared to be the chimney of the Ho-Ping power plant in Hualien county on the east coast of Taiwan could be identified, according to the South China Morning Post.

Chinese warships have pressed deep into Taiwan's territorial waters for the first time as Beijing kept up military and diplomatic pressure on the island over Mrs Pelosi's visit.

She arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday in the highest-level visit to the island by a US official in decades, despite Chinese warnings.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of taking "irresponsible steps" by halting key communication channels with Washington, and said its actions over Taiwan showed a move from prioritising peaceful resolution towards use of force.

Speaking during a visit to the Philippines, Mr Blinken said China's cessation of bilateral dialogue in key areas was a move that would punish the world, not just the US.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a media briefing on Friday that Mr Blinken was spreading "misinformation", adding: "We wish to issue a warning to the United States: Do not act rashly, do not create a greater crisis."

China has not mentioned a suspension of military talks at the senior-most levels, such as with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

Tokyo said five Chinese ballistic missiles had fallen in Japan's exclusive economic zone on Thursday, with four of those presumed to have flown over Taiwan's main island.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told visiting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday that he strongly condemned China's missile launches as "a serious issue concerning Japan's security and the safety of Japanese people".

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Japan said yesterday: "Japan is adding embellishments and is being manipulative, and is harbouring selfish wants and malignant intentions. We once again solemnly urge the Japanese side not to play the political game of 'using Taiwan to contain China', and to refrain from going down the wrong path."

The Chinese Embassy in Australia, meanwhile, said Beijing hoped Australia will be prudent on Taiwan issues and avoid being led by others, which could cause fresh trouble for their ties.

