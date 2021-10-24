China passes law to ease kids' homework and tuition pressures

SHANGHAI • China has passed an education law that seeks to cut the "twin pressures" of homework and off-site tutoring in core subjects, the official Xinhua news agency reported yesterday.

Beijing has exercised a more assertive paternal hand this year - from tackling youngsters' addiction to online games, deemed a form of "spiritual opium", to clamping down on "blind" worship of Internet celebrities.

China's Parliament last week said it would consider legislation to punish parents if their young children exhibit "very bad behaviour" or commit crimes.

The new law, which has not been published in full, makes local governments responsible for ensuring that the twin pressures are reduced. It asks parents to arrange their children's time to account for reasonable rest and exercise, thereby reducing pressure and avoiding overuse of the Internet, Xinhua reported.

In recent months, the Education Ministry has limited gaming hours for minors, allowing them to play online for one hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only.

It has also cut back on homework and banned after-school tutoring for major subjects during weekends and holidays, amid concerns about the heavy academic burden placed on overwhelmed children.

