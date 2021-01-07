China partially seals off Hebei city near Beijing as cases surge

China has partially sealed off the city of Shijiazhuang in northern Hebei province, after 63 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported on Tuesday sparked fear that this could herald a new wave of infections in the country.

The province neighbouring the Chinese capital declared it was going into "war-time mode" after reporting a spike in cases on Tuesday night. The provincial authorities reported 20 new confirmed cases, as well as 43 asymptomatic ones - virtually all from the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang, about 300km from Beijing.

China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official tally, but the combined number of cases, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, on Tuesday marks the single largest daily rise in local cases since October.

A number of the infected people had attended various wedding banquets or celebrations in the city in the past few days.

A major industrial hub known for its poor air quality, the city of 11 million people kicked off mass testing yesterday in line with protocol when sporadic clusters emerge.

But there are signs this could mark the start of a more serious outbreak - expert teams from Beijing have been sent to the province and movement curbs have been put in place as the authorities implemented what seems to be a partial lockdown.

Intercity buses as well as many inbound and outbound flights to Shijiazhuang have been cancelled.

The sale of train tickets to Beijing was also suspended yesterday.

Traffic on 10 highways connecting Shijiazhuang to Beijing and other provinces have also been restricted, with traffic police urging vehicles on both sides to return to where they came from.

Shijiazhuang resident Ma Yingnan told The Straits Times that people in the city were mostly holed up at home and waiting to get a notice to go for mass nucleic acid tests.

"There are not a lot of people on the streets. People are worried but what can you do? We are just waiting to be notified (to get tested)," said the 30-year-old.

In a meeting on Tuesday with the provincial authorities, National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei said the situation in Hebei was "severe" and still developing.

Dr Jin Dong-Yan, a virology professor at the University of Hong Kong, said it was "worrying" that the virus had been spreading unnoticed for a while and the current cases could be the "tip of the iceberg". With the resumption of mass gatherings in China, "it's almost back to pre-Covid-19 times, so if cases go undetected, there can be superspreader events", he added.

Mr Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said the virus strain spreading in Hebei was not local to China and was possibly linked to the strains in Europe, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday. He added that the number of cases would likely continue to climb and that the virus had been spreading undetected for some time.

The current cluster in Hebei first emerged on Sunday, when one case was reported in Xingtai city, adjacent to Shijiazhuang. A raft of cases was uncovered in the days following that. Before this outbreak, the last local transmissions in Hebei occurred in June.

The situation in Hebei has caused jitters in the Chinese capital, which adjoins the province and is also battling its own outbreak.

City officials said on Tuesday that international travellers arriving in Beijing must quarantine for 21 days, seven more than previously required, after cases in the capital tested positive following their release from quarantine.

Yesterday, Beijing officials also urged people who have travelled to Shijiazhuang or Xingtai recently to report their travel history to their local communities.

Various Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai are vaccinating thousands each day after a vaccine by Sinopharm received conditional approval last week.