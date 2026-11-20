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China paints Xi as maker of historic talks with Trump, Putin

China’s foreign ministry labelled the trilateral between Presidents Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping as “groundbreaking” before it even happened.

BEIJING – The unprecedented three-way meeting between US, Chinese and Russian leaders in Shenzhen this week has dominated headlines in China, with media painting it as a fruitful and historic event made possible by Xi Jinping’s devotion to peace.

China’s foreign ministry labelled the trilateral between Presidents Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi as “ground-breaking” before it even happened – a narrative echoed by state media in the run-up to talks and their aftermath.

The state-backed Global Times published an editorial on Nov 20 headlined: “China-Russia-US summit is unprecedented and makes history”.

“China, Russia and the US have different national conditions, but this doesn’t mean confrontation is inevitable,” the editorial said.

“Many analysts believe that without China’s sustained efforts and its role as the host, this ‘historic gathering’ would probably have been difficult to achieve,” it said.

“While we will not engage in hypothetical analysis, it is undeniable that China played an important role in facilitating the meeting.”

Splashed across the front page of Nov 20’s Shenzhen Evening News was a photo of three men at the round table, with Xi at the centre, along with the headline “Xi hosts China-Russia-US leaders’ meeting”.

China carefully choreographs official events such as state visits or global summits, and media combed through the optics of the trilateral for evidence of its success.

People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, ran a piece unpacking the “subtle” moments of the three-way meeting.

“The foreshadowing of shifting eras often lies within subtle and gradual change,” began the piece, titled “Micro-observations from the first China-Russia-US heads of state meeting”.

Trump and Putin emerged “almost simultaneously” from waiting lounges to greet Xi before their meeting “and offered friendly smiles”, the piece read.

The men were calm and resolute as they walked side by side towards the spot for their group photo-op, the newspaper added.

It also played up China’s role as host: “That this historic chapter unfolded in China came as no surprise to the world,” it said.

The leaders “parted ways with warm farewells”, with Xi escorting Trump and Putin to their cars, it added.

The trilateral also dominated discussions on Chinese social media, which is subject to heavy censorship.

The topic “China-Russia-US leaders’ meeting yielded fruitful results” was the number one trending topic on domestic social media platform Weibo on the morning of Nov 20.

But some users were equally enthusiastic about events elsewhere.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s trip from Shenzhen to Shanghai, where he visited the car company’s huge factory, was the second trending topic on Weibo on the morning of Nov 20.

Trump and Putin’s departure from Shenzhen airport, in contrast, received less limelight in Chinese media. AFP