China officials hopeful of trade deal with US despite Apec setback

Chinese officials have voiced optimism that Beijing and Washington can find a way to clinch the so-called Phase One trade deal this month, despite the abrupt cancellation of the summit where the heads of state of the US and China were to meet to formally sign the deal.

China's Cabinet adviser Zhu Guangyao yesterday told Reuters on the sidelines of a forum in Singapore on China-US relations that he is still optimistic a deal can be signed this month if both sides maintain close communication via diplomatic channels.

"Based on (the principles of) mutual trust and mutual benefits, I believe both countries can achieve great success," said Mr Zhu, who was directly involved in the trade talks as a vice-finance minister until his retirement last year.

In Beijing, China's commerce ministry said bilateral trade negotiations with Washington will proceed according to plan and that the talks are progressing well. The ministry, in a statement, said the two sides remain in close communication and that the lead trade negotiators will hold a telephone call today.

The cancellation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Chile - announced as social unrest continued to rock the Chilean capital Santiago - has emerged as the latest twist in a 15-month-old trade dispute that has roiled markets and stoked fears about a global recession.

US President Donald Trump said this week he hoped to sign an interim trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec summit. The White House said the United States still expects to sign a deal with China this month, but no alternative location has been set yet.

Mr Wei Jianguo, vice-chairman of Chinese state-backed think-tank and forum co-host China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, told Reuters he believes the two countries can reach a deal and the two leaders could meet and sign the deal on neutral soil.

"The cancellation of the Chile summit has zero impact on trade deal between China and the US," he said. "The deal can be signed in China, the US, or any third-party countries like Singapore."

Some policy hawks in Washington have advocated a so-called decoupling of the US and Chinese economies, accusing Beijing of actively trying to steal US technology and creating one-sided economic and trade ties in Beijing's favour. They have called for US firms to reduce their supply chain dependence on China and limit Chinese firms' access to US technology.

But Chinese officials maintained that such a "decoupling" would be too damaging for both economies.

"(Decoupling) would be a disaster for both China and the US and the whole world," former Chinese vice-premier Zeng Peiyan told the forum on Wednesday, calling the idea "an extreme expression" of trade protectionism and unilateralism. "We expect that the US will play a positive role, rather than focus on decoupling."

Mr Zhu also said Beijing will push forward plans to attract more foreign firms to the country next year.

Foreign companies and governments of China's top trading partners have long complained of regulations and policy restricting market access to the world's No. 2 economy, though Beijing has repeatedly vowed to open up its markets further.

REUTERS